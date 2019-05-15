No trains running between two Metro stations after points failure

No trains are running between two Metro stations this morning following a points failure.

Metro says that it is affecting trains between Pelaw and Hebburn stations.

Bus provider Go North East is accepting tickets between Heworth and Jarrow on both the 26 and 27 services.

Metro tweeted: "Due to a points failure in the Pelaw - Hebburn area, we currently have no trains running between Pelaw and Hebburn.

"Go North East are accepting tickets between Heworth and Jarrow on the 26 and 27 services.

"Metro apologise for any inconvenience caused."