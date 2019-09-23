Newcastle Airport advice to passengers booked on flights with Thomas Cook
Airport bosses have issued advice to passengers booked on flights from Newcastle with doomed firm Thomas Cook.
Newcastle International Airport released a statement following the travel giant’s overnight collapse with the expected loss of 9,000 jobs nationwide.
Sunderland, South Shields and Hartlepool are among the North-East locations to lose Thomas Cook branches.
Around 600 travel shops have closed across the United Kingdom after the troubled company failed to secure a new finance deal with creditors.
More than 150,000 of its holidaymakers are also stuck abroad following the firm’s Monday meltdown.
A Newcastle International Airport statement read: “It is with great sadness that we have received the news that Thomas Cook has gone into administration.
“Thomas Cook has served the North East and has flown passengers from Newcastle Airport for many years.
“We sympathise with all of the Thomas Cook staff and passengers that are affected.
“Our immediate priority will be to work with the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure that those passengers that are currently overseas are repatriated as smoothly as possible.
“Our advice to passengers due to fly with Thomas Cook is that they shouldn’t come to the Airport.
“Instead, they should visit https://thomascook.caa.co.uk.”
The Civil Aviation Authority, which has been asked by the Government to oversee a repatriation programme, added: "We know that a company with such long-standing history ceasing trading will be very distressing for its customers and employees and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this news."
Further information about what to do and your rights is also available here.