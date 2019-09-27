New Metro timetable starts on October 13 - how it will affect your journeys
The Metro timetable is changing in a move bosses say will increase the number of peak time services.
Network manager Nexus is making the timetable change from Sunday, October 13, to provide more trains at times passengers say they are most needed.
The new timetable will reduce gaps between early morning Metro services from South Shields and afternoon services through North Tyneside.
The changes are based on feedback from Metro customers as well as market research and passenger counts.
Metro Services Director Chris Carson said: “We are responding to customer demands and making changes to the Metro timetable so that we can deliver more trains when people need them.
“This will improve the frequency of Metro services at the busiest times of the day. It reduces the gaps between train services in the mornings and in the evenings, meaning more capacity, and less waiting time for our customers.”
The new timetable will mean:
*A network-wide regular 12-minute frequency from the first train to each Metro terminus;
*Morning and evening peak services running from Monkseaton to Pelaw increased;
*An evening peak Monkseaton to Longbenton service extended to Pelaw, due to feedback that Longbenton platform and existing services are still busy at this time when the train terminates at Longbenton.
*The number of trains departing from St James in the afternoon peak will increase by two, with six services between 4pm and 5pm and five between 5pm and 6pm.
*On Saturdays an early morning train which currently starts service at South Gosforth will instead start at Benton, providing an earlier start to service from Benton.
*An additional trip between Longbenton and St James on Saturday mornings.
The changes are being made possible by withdrawing the least-used peak trains between Regent Centre and Pelaw.
But there will still be a train every six to 12 throughout the Metro system. Most passengers will see no change in their regular train times.
For more details visit www.nexus.org.uk/metro, call 20 20 747 (lines open Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm), use the Live Travel Map or download the Metro app at www.nexus.org.uk.