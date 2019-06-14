'Multiple' vehicles involved in collision on southbound A19

Delays are being reported on the A19 after a multi-vehicle collision on the main route.

Cleveland Police confirmed the force received a call at 8.20am on Friday, June 14.

The incident involved a green Vauxhall Meriva, White Ford Transit Van and Black Volkswagen Golf.

A spokeswoman added that injuries “are not known” at present.

On its Twitter account, Highways England said: “#A19 southbound #Billingham we have a report of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision causing delays in the area.

“We will update when we have more details.”

More follows.