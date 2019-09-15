Motorists face delays as road re-marking brings South Hylton traffic problems
Temporary traffic lights have created tailbacks in Pennywell and South Hylton.
The lights, close to the roundabout beside St Anne’s Church, caused lengthy delays on Hylton Bank and Hylton Road. Roads were reduced to single two-way lanes to accommodate new road markings and some resurfacing work.
The work began on Sunday morning when motorists were stuck in lengthy queues for up to an hour on Hylton Bank. Zebra crossings were also cordoned off, although pavements were still open to pedestrians.
The temporary lights were placed on Hylton Road on either side of the roundabout, and on Hylton Bank outside Pennywell Comrades social club. Sunday morning traffic was said by local residents to be between the club and past South Hylton Metro Station.
The road marking work was expected to be completed by about 7pm, with traffic cones and the temporary traffic lights expected to be removed later on Sunday evening.