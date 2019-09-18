Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on A1231 in Sunderland as investigation launched

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after coming off his bike on the A1231 Wessington Way in Sunderland.

By Poppy Kennedy
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 17:14 pm
Motorcyclist has been taken to hospital

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital as a precaution and is not believed to be seriously injured.

Inquiries are now ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision after the motorcyclist is believed to have swerved to avoid a car.

At about 3.35pm on Wednesday, emergency services were called to reports a man had come off his motorcycle on the A1231 Wessington Way in Sunderland.

Motorcyclist has been taken to hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “It is believed the motorcyclist had swerved to avoid a car travelling on the road and come off his motorcycle as a result.

“The driver of that vehicle was spoken to by police and enquiries into the circumstances around the collision are ongoing.

“One lane was closed in each direction as a result of the incident but they are expected to re-open shortly.”