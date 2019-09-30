Motorcyclist suffers arm injury in collision which closed off road near Sunderland's Nissan plant
A biker was left with an injured arm after a collision with a car near Sunderland’s busy Nissan plant.
Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service was called to Washington Road in Sunderland following the crash this afternoon, Monday, September 30.
While officers closed off the route to traffic, a rapid response vehicle and a Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart) were sent by the ambulance service.
The biker was checked over by medics and taken home by police.
A police spokeserson said: “At 3.50pm today we received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Washington Road.
"Officers and emergency services attended.
“The road was closed in both directions and the A1290 at Nissan also had to be closed.
"The driver of both the Nissan Note and the motorcycle sustained injuries believed to be minor.”
The road reopened after a short time.