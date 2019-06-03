Metro trains unable to stop at Hebburn - here's what passengers have been told to do

Metro trains will not be stopping at Hebburn due to a track circuit fault.

Work is underway to fix the fault which is preventing Tyne and Wear Metro trains from stopping at platform 1.

Advice for those travelling too and from Hebburn has now been issued.

A spokesman for the Metro said: "Trains are unable to stop at Hebburn on the platform 1 side due to a track circuit fault, passengers wishing to travel towards South Shields are advised to travel from platform 2 to Pelaw to board the South Shields train there.

"Passengers alighting at Hebburn are required to travel to Jarrow, then travel back to Hebburn from platform 2. We are very sorry for the inconvenience this may cause. We hope to have this issue rectified as soon as possible."