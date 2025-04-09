Metro trains in Sunderland suspended due to suspected cable theft

Published 9th Apr 2025, 09:17 BST
No Metro trains are currently running between Pelaw and South Hylton due to a suspected theft of the line’s cables.

Nexus confirmed the news in a social media post this morning (April 9).

Metro trains are suspended between South Hylton and Pelaw. | LDRS

A spokesperson said: “The service remains suspended in either direction between Pelaw and South Hylton due to a suspected cable theft. Go North East and Stagecoach are accepting all tickets.

“A, B, and C zone tickets can be used on Northern Rail services between Newcastle, Heworth and Sunderland.

“Network Rail are assessing the issue and aim to restore services as quickly as possible.”

Further details can be found on the Nexus Tyne & Wear Metro website. We have contacted Northumbria Police for further details about the suspected theft.

