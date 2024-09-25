Metro trains at standstill in Sunderland due to police incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Trains are at a standstill in the Park Lane area of Sunderland due to an “ongoing police incident”.
A statement on social media from Nexus said: “Trains are currently at a stand in the Park Lane area at present due to a British Transport Police incident.
“Police are on site at present and we hope to have more information soon. This is creating gaps in service on the Green Line.
“Please stand by for further information.”
A subsequent statement added: "We currently have a service suspension between Pelaw and South Hylton in both directions due to a police incident."
We have contacted British Transport Police and Northumbria Police and are awaiting further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.