Metro track replacement work completed say transport bosses

A major programme of track replacement work on the Tyne and Wear Metro line has been completed.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, has replaced 1.6km of track in the first phase of an £8million project south of the Tyne.

Track replacement work on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

The work forms part of the £350million Metro all change modernisation programme.

Track beds, sleepers, and rails were replaced on a section of line between Gateshead Stadium and Felling Metro stations over three weekend line closures.

A total of 2,300 new railway sleepers have been installed and 8,000 tonnes of new track ballast.

Acting Director of Rail and Infrastructure at Nexus, Michael Ellison, said: “This was vital modernisation work to ensure that a key section of line in Gateshead can carry Metro trains for many years to come.

“We’re investing £8m in new Metro tracks south of the Tyne and I’m grateful to our customers for their patience while the work was carried out.

“We packed a huge amount of work into three weekends to replace a total of 1.6 kilometres of Metro line. Working at weekends ensures that we can keep lines open on Metro’s busiest days between Monday and Friday.”

