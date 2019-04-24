Metro track replacement nearing completion after 'intensive works' with another weekend closure to come

A major programme of Metro track replacement is nearing completion after two weekends of intensive works.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, is replacing 1.6km of track in the first phase of an £8 million project south of the Tyne.

The work forms part of the £350 million Metro all change modernisation programme.

A total of 800 metres of new Metro track was successfully renewed between Gateshead Stadium and Felling over the Easter weekend, while 260 metres was replaced between Gateshead and Gateshead Stadium over the weekend of April 13 and 14.

The works will be completed when a further 600 metre stretch of line between Gateshead Stadium and Felling is replaced over the May Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday, May 4, to Monday, May 6.

Acting director of rail and infrastructure, Michael Ellison, said: “We’re investing £8 million in new Metro tracks south of the Tyne and I’m grateful to our customers for their patience while the work has been carried out over recent weekend line closures.

A further closure is planned for the May Day Bank Holiday to allow the team the chance to carry out further works.

“A whole kilometre of track in Gateshead has now been replaced and the rest will be done over the forthcoming bank holiday weekend.

“There is never a good time to close a Metro line but we need to do this work and Metro is not as busy at weekends.

"Track replacement is absolutely vital for us to secure Metro’s long term future.”

Metro services south of the Tyne will be affected over the May bank holiday weekend as follows:

Improvements have been carried out at night time to keep the programme of work on schedule.

*Saturday, May 4, to Monday, May 6: No trains between Monument and Hebburn/Brockley Whins

*Replacement bus services, number 900 and 901, will be calling at or close to all Metro stations in the affected areas when the lines are closed.

*Customers are advised to allow extra time if travelling through the affected areas.

For more information go to www.nexus.org.uk/metro/modernisation and for live updates go to the Metro’s official Twitter page @My_Metro.

The £350 million Metro all change modernisation programme is an on-going Government funded scheme to modernise the Tyne and Wear Metro with new-look stations, refurbished trains, and new infrastructure including tracks, signals and overhead lines.

The programme began in 2010 and since then more than £300 million has been invested in the Tyne and Wear Metro’s infrastructure.

The Metro all change modernisation programme includes the refurbishment of 35 of its 60 stations; the revamp of 84 carriages; the renewal of 24 sets of points and replacement of 50 sets of points motors; the repair of 22 bridges and removal of seven; the replacement of 12 lifts; a new train wash and 17km of new overhead line.