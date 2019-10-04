Metro suspension causing delays for passengers travelling from Sunderland and South Shields to Newcastle

Metro suspension causes major delays for passengers travelling from Sunderland and South Shields to Newcastle
A failed train at Gateshead Stadium has caused major disruption aboard the Tyne and Wear Metro on Friday morning.
A service suspension in place in between Heworth and Gateshead Stadium has now been lifted but there a delays across the system as a result.
One passenger, Hannah Brennan, was on the failed train stuck at Gateshead Stadium.
She says all cabs were full and passengers were let out via emergency exits.
“All trains are off heading towards Newcastle. We use buses but the queues are huge,” said Hannah.
Ticket acceptance is in place on the Go North East 26/27 between Gateshead and Heworth.
The failed train has now been removed and the service is running again.
A Tyne and Wear Metro spokesman said: “Service has now resumed between Gateshead Stadium and Heworth, subject to delays systemwide.
“Metro apologise for the disruption to your journey during this time.”