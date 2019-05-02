Metro services to remain suspended today due to repairs

Some of the Metro services will remain suspended for the rest of today.

The route between St James and Wallsend will be closed throughout today, but it is expected to resume tomorrow evening.

Tyne and Wear Metro say this is due to ongoing repairs to a downed 500m section of overhead line in the Chillingham Road area.

A frequent replacement bus service, the number 900, is operating in the affected area and Metro tickets are being accepted on all bus services. Customers travelling in that area should allow extra time for their journeys.

Nexus engineers are working round the clock to repair the overhead line at Chillingham Road.

The repairs are complex due to the extent of the damage that was caused when the Metro train brought the overhead line down on Monday. An overhead line mast is being re-aligned, and 500m of new wire has to be run into place with new fixings and moorings.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “We are aiming to restore services between St James and Wallsend by Friday evening.

“We are working hard to get this work done so that services can resume in the affected area. The repairs are a complex job and we know it is frustrating for customers because of how long it is taking.

“Customers can either use replacement buses or use their Metro tickets on local buses but they should leave extra time if travelling between St James and Wallsend.

“I’m grateful to customers for their patience during this period of disruption and I’m sorry for the ongoing disruption.”

There is a normal service on the rest of the Metro network, between Wallsend and South Shields via Newcastle city centre, and between Airport and South Hylton.

For more information go to www.nexus.org.uk.