Metro services have been suspended following an overhead line collapse.

There are currently no trains running between Monument and South Shields and Monument and Brockley Whins.

Nexus has confirmed that that this is due to an overhead line that has come down between Jarrow and Hebburn and that engineers have arrived in the area.

The operator hopes that service will be resumed between Monument and Brockley Whins by around 3.20pm but was unable to confirm exactly when all services affected will be back up and running.

In the meantime Metro passengers are being advised to use the following Go North East buses on which Metro tickets will be accepted: Q1, Q2, 5, 50 26, 27, 57, 1, 1A.

A Nexus spokesman said: “Metro services are currently suspended between Monument and South Shields due to a section of overhead line which has come down in the Hebburn area.

“Our engineers are the scene and are assessing the damage and getting ready to carry out the repairs.

“We have ticket acceptance on local bus services and six replacement buses are coming into operation between Monument and Brockley Whins.