There are major problems on the Metro this morning, with a section of track closed.

My_Metro has Tweeted that there are no trains running between Pelaw and Brockley Whins due to a track fault.

Network Rail have staff on route to check the area where the track fault has been reported.

The problem is also affecting Northern Rail services, which may be cancelled or delayed.

Details of the Number 9 bus service between Sunderland and Jarrow are available here.

More details to follow.