Metro passengers are facing delays to services tonight following a 'police incident.'

Trains between Pelaw and East Boldon were temporarily suspended at around 7pm due to an incident involving police.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro, was unable to say what the nature of the incident was at this time.

But the operator said trains running between Pelaw and Brockley Whins have resumed, although trains will not be to timetable while they work to return the service.