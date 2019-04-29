Metro services between two stations to remain suspended for two days after overhead lines comes down

Services on the Tyne and Wear Metro are to remain suspended between two stations after sections of overhead line came down.

A total of 600 metres of Metro’s overhead line has come down between Palmersville and West Monkseaton, causing damage to masts in the area.

An 800 metre section of overhead line is also down at Chillingham Road.

As a result, Metro services between Benton and St James' will remain suspended for the rest of today and tomorrow.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, says the extent of the damage is significant.

Engineers are on site to carry out repairs as quickly as possible and will work through the night, but Nexus has warned services will still be affected tomorrow morning.

A frequent replacement bus service and ticket acceptance on local bus services is in place and staff have been sent to affected stations to look after passengers, who are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow updates online.

Customer services sirector at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “I’m sorry for the disruption caused to our customers. Two sections of overhead line have come down and the damage is significant.

“Our engineering teams are going to work around the clock to get this work carried out as quickly as possible so that Metro services can be restored in the affected area.

“In the meantime a frequent replacement bus service will be running in the area calling at or near Metro stations on the route. Customers can use their Metro tickets on local buses and should leave extra time if they have to travel in the affected area.”