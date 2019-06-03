Metro passengers face problems after services are suspended on section of line

The Metro service has been suspended between Heworth and Monument.
Metro passengers are being hit by delays after the service was suspended between Gateshead Stadium and Heworth.

The are no training running in either direction.

A spokesman for the service said: "We have ticket acceptance all Go North East buses, Heworth to Monument.

"Heworth - Monument. Trains will run- South Shields - Gateshead Stadium/ South Hylton - Gateshead Stadium/ St James- Gateshead Stadium/Airport - Gateshead Stadium."

The service initially said no trains were running between Monument and Heworth stations in either direction.

The reason for the problem has not been reported by Nexus.