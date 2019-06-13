Metro passengers face delays and cancellations as wet weather takes hold in North East

Tyne and Wear Metro services are subject to delays and cancellations on Thursday, June 13, based on flood alerts and other issues on the network.
Four peak service trains will not be operating on the morning of Thursday, June 13.
Journeys not operating
07:13 Regent Centre - Pelaw
07:44 Pelaw - Monkseaton
08:29 Monkseaton - Pelaw
09:14 Pelaw - South Gosforth
07:49 Regent Centre - Pelaw
08:20 Pelaw - Monkseaton
07:19 Longbenton - Monkseaton
07:41 Monkseaton - Pelaw
08:26 Pelaw - Regent Centre
06:52 South Gosforth - Pelaw
07:20 Pelaw - Monkseaton
08:05 Monkseaton - Pelaw
08:56 Pelaw - Monkseaton
Delayed services
There are minor delays reported for some trains running between Fellgate and South Hylton in both directions due to flooding in the Fellgate area.
There are also some delays between Airport and South Hylton in both directions due to the flooding on the morning of Thursday, June 13 and a train being withdrawn due to a fault.
Delays of up to 15 minutes are likely for trains running between South Gosforth and South Hylton due to another withdrawn train.
Passengers are advised to leave extra time for their journey as the wet weather continues throughout the day.