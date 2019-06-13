Metro passengers face delays and cancellations as wet weather takes hold in North East

Tyne and Wear Metro services are subject to delays and cancellations on Thursday, June 13, based on flood alerts and other issues on the network.

Four peak service trains will not be operating on the morning of Thursday, June 13.

Journeys not operating

07:13 Regent Centre - Pelaw

07:44 Pelaw - Monkseaton

08:29 Monkseaton - Pelaw

09:14 Pelaw - South Gosforth

07:49 Regent Centre - Pelaw

08:20 Pelaw - Monkseaton

07:19 Longbenton - Monkseaton

07:41 Monkseaton - Pelaw

08:26 Pelaw - Regent Centre

06:52 South Gosforth - Pelaw

07:20 Pelaw - Monkseaton

08:05 Monkseaton - Pelaw

08:56 Pelaw - Monkseaton

Delayed services

There are minor delays reported for some trains running between Fellgate and South Hylton in both directions due to flooding in the Fellgate area.

There are also some delays between Airport and South Hylton in both directions due to the flooding on the morning of Thursday, June 13 and a train being withdrawn due to a fault.

Delays of up to 15 minutes are likely for trains running between South Gosforth and South Hylton due to another withdrawn train.

Passengers are advised to leave extra time for their journey as the wet weather continues throughout the day.