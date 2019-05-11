Man airlifted to hospital after collision with train in Hartlepool

A man was airlifted to hospital with head and neck injuries after being struck by a train in Hartlepool tonight.

The incident happened just north of Hartlepool rail station at about 7pm on Saturday.

Trains between Middlesbrough and Newcastle were cancelled as the lines in both direction were closed following the incident but reopened at around 9pm.

A Northern spokesman confirmed somebody had come into contact with a train.

A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 19.10 to reports of a collision between a train and a person in Hartlepool.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle, ambulance, an officer, two hazardous area response teams and requested the support from the Great North Air Ambulance.

"We have taken a male patient believed to be in his 40s by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital with head and neck injuries."

Police also attended the scene.