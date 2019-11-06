LNER services are subject to serious delay after a person was hit by a train on the East Coast Mainline

Rail operator LNER Tweeted today, Wednesday, November 6, that no services were departing from Leeds, York or Kings Cross.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work was under way to divert services.

The line has now reopened northbound biut there is no word on when southbound services can resume.