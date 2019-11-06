Major delays on East Coast Mainline after person is hit by train
The East Coast Mainline has partially reopened after a person was hit by a train.
Rail operator LNER Tweeted today, Wednesday, November 6, that no services were departing from Leeds, York or Kings Cross.
Work was under way to divert services.
The line has now reopened northbound biut there is no word on when southbound services can resume.
Customers can use tickets on Virgin Trains between Edinburgh and Euston and between Kings Cross and York and Kings Cross and Peterborough with Grand Central.