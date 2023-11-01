There are reports of around 5 miles of congestion.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are still being experienced this morning following reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 near Sunderland.

Emergency services are at the scene.

A social media post from National Highways: North East said: "One lane (of 2) remains closed on the A19 northbound in TyneAndWear between the A1018 Seaham turn off and the A690 Sunderland exit due to a collision. "Emergency services and our contractors remain on scene. There's a 30 minute delay on approach with 5 miles of congestion.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a one vehicle collision on the A19 northbound near Seaham, shortly before 7am this morning.