Long delays and five miles of tailbacks after reported collision on A19 near Sunderland
There are reports of around 5 miles of congestion.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Delays of up to 30 minutes are still being experienced this morning following reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 near Sunderland.
A social media post from National Highways: North East said: "One lane (of 2) remains closed on the A19 northbound in TyneAndWear between the A1018 Seaham turn off and the A690 Sunderland exit due to a collision. "Emergency services and our contractors remain on scene. There's a 30 minute delay on approach with 5 miles of congestion.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a one vehicle collision on the A19 northbound near Seaham, shortly before 7am this morning.
"No one is believed to have been injured."