LIVE: North East traffic and travel

TRAFFIC - Update 6.37am
Police and Emergency Services are dealing with a serious RTC on the A189 in the Burradon area. The Northbound carriageway is closed, diversions are in place along Killingworth Way to A19 or along Great Lime Rd, Weetslade Rd and the B1321.
TYNE AND WEAR METRO - 6.25am
Metro bosses say trains are running to all destinations.
SHIELDS FERRY - 6.25am
No reported delays.
BUSES - 6.25am
No reported delays.
RAIL SERVICES - 6.25am
Improvement work may be being carried out in some areas and passengers are urged to check before they travel.
NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - 6.25am
There are no reported delays.
DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - 6.25am
There are no reported delays.