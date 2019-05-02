LIVE: North East traffic and travel

Here's what you need to know to keep you on the move this morning.

TRAFFIC - 6.20am

There are no reported delays.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - 6.20am

Metros are suspended all day St James - Wallsend for essential repairs on overhead lines. Replacement bus 900 operating in affected area at a 15 minute or less frequency and Metro ticket acceptance on Go Northeast and Stagecoach buses.

SHIELDS FERRY - 6.20am

No reported delays.

BUSES - 6.20am

No reported delays.

RAIL SERVICES - 6.20am

Improvement work may be being carried out in some areas and passengers are urged to check before they travel.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - 6.20am

There are no reported delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - 6.20am

There are no reported delays.