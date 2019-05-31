Lane blocked on A19 in Sunderland due to broken down car

One lane on the A19 has had to be closed after a car broke down.

It has happened on the northbound side of the road between the junction with the A1290 Downhill Lane and the A184 Testo's junction.

The incident follows the closure of a lane on the same stretch of road after overnight roadworks over-ran.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A19 Northbound, lane two is currently blocked due to a broken down car adjacent to the lane closure in lane one between the A1290 Downhill lane junction and A184 Testos junction."