Drivers on the A1 are facing delays after a car and a HGV were involved in a crash this morning.

It has happened on the northbound side of the road at Washington Services.

Lane of the road is blocked at present.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A1(M) northbound at #Washington Services.

"A HGV and a car have collided blocking lane 1."

There are no reports as yet of any injuries.