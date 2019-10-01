Jet2 announces additional winter sun holidays for Newcastle Airport passengers
Families looking to escape the North East’s dreary autumn rain could be in luck, as Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced a host of new trips and seats from Newcastle Airport.
More than 15,000 departing seats have been added by the company for between October and March from Newcastle Airport.
They are on sale now for those wishing to indulge in some winter sun in the Canary Islands and Turkey.
The additional flights at Newcastle Airport are part of a wider expansion, which saw the airline add more than 170,000 seats across the country in response to higher demand for flights and holidays.
If you’re looking to travel out of Newcastle Airport, this is what the extra capacity includes:
Additional weekly flights on sale to the Canary Islands, including more weekly flights to Tenerife from October through to the end of March.
There will also be more weekly flights out to Lanzarote and Fuerteventura from November to March.
New flights have also been introduced to Turkey, with additional weekly flying to Antalya and Dalaman throughout October.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are continuing to see unprecedented demand for our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays from Newcastle Airport, and this latest expansion yet again underlines our commitment to local holidaymakers.”
Richard Knight, Chief Operating Officer at Newcastle International Airport, added: “Jet2.com have once again shown their commitment to the airport and the North East and we’re sure this news will be welcomed by our passengers.”