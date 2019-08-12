Passenger Will Mapplebeck captured this photo of the horse on the platform at Brockley Whins.

Passengers reported the piebald horse was loose at Brockley Whins and reported it to service bosses at 8am today, Monday, August 12.

A spokesman for Nexus, which runs the service, said: “We received a report that a horse had strayed on to Brockley Whins Metro station platform.

“Trains were cautioned through this area of the line while the incident was dealt with.

A horse was spotted in the platform at Brockley Whins Metro station earlier today.

“This involved alerting drivers and reducing speeds of trains.

“Brockley Whins is an unstaffed station so staff were sent out to deal with the incident.