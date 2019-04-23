HGV fire blocks lanes on busy route leading on to A19

The emergency services are dealing with an HGV blaze on one of Sunderland's busiest roads.

The truck was on the A1231 Sunderland Highway when it caught light at around 7.50am.

The incident blocked lanes one and two eastbound just before the roundabout leading on to the A19 in Washington, with traffic backed up to Barmston.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue has been call to deal with the fire.

In an update issued at 8.15am, North East Live said the fire had been put out and the vehicle is now awaiting recovery, with delays still mounting and tailbacks towards Nissan Way.

Go North East has said there are delays of 30 minutes due to the incident.

Service 8 is diverting via Cherry Blossom Way and Washington Road.

The 8.00am departure from Sunderland - service 78 - is not operating, as this bus has been stuck behind the incident.