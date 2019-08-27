Four-vehicle collision causes delays on major Sunderland route
A collision involving four vehicles led to delays on a busy route through Sunderland.
By Fiona Thompson
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 15:40
Northumbria Police was alerted to the crash on the A183 Chester Road, near to Sunderland Crematorium, at 2.15pm today, Tuesday, August 27.
No one was injured in the smash, with no assistance needed from the officers called to the collision.
The incident caused delays for motorists on the road as the scene of the crash was cleared and continued in the lead up to rush hour.