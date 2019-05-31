Five vehicle smash on A1M

A five-vehicle accident has closed lanes on the northbound A1M.

Vehicles are stranded in the carriageway between Junction 61 at Bowburn and Juntion 62 at Carville.

Lane closures are set on signs, police are on scene and traffic officers are en route to assist with clearing the carriageway

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.50pm today to reports of a collision involving five vehicles on the A1m northbound near the Bowburn junction.

"Officers remain on scene but nobody is believed to have been injured."