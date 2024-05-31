Expected reopening time announced for A1(M) after serious collision
Highways chiefs say the A1(M) is expected to remain closed until after 6pm this evening after a serious collision led to both carriageways being closed near Sunderland.
Police announced early this morning that the severe delays were expected with the road closed in both directions between junctions 63 (Blind Lane, Chester-le-Street) and 62 (Carrville, Durham) after the incident.
National Highways and emergency services were called to the incident involving two cars shortly before 3:30am. Drivers were told they ‘may wish to find alternative routes, avoid the area or delay their journeys if at all possible’.
National Highways say the ‘event’ is now expected to clear between 6.30pm and 6.45pm, at which point ‘normal traffic conditions’ are expected to be restored.
National Highways said: “Durham Police are on scene and will be carrying out complex collision investigation work. The closure is expected to be protracted and in place for a considerable time.
“National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are on scene assisting with traffic management.”
Diversion
Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on southbound road signs:
- Exit at junction 63
- At the roundabout take the fourth exit onto the A167
- Follow the A167 until the roundabout with the A688
- Take the first exit off the roundabout onto the A688
- Re-join the A1M at junction 61
Traffic is being diverted locally from junction 62. However, road users can also exit at junction 61 following the solid triangle diversion symbol on northbound road signs:
- Exit at junction 61
- Take the first exit off the roundabout onto the A688
- At the fourth roundabout, take the fourth exit onto the A167
- Re-join the A1M at junction 63
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and travel apps, or the regional X feed @HighwaysNEAST.
The 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.
