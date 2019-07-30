Emergency services called to scene of crash on A690
One lane of the A690 has been closed following a crash during the morning rush-hour.
By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 10:17
The incident happened on A690 Durham Road, after the A19 roundabout near Herrington.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.49am today (Tuesday), police received a report of a collision on the A690 westbound near Houghton-le-Spring.
“Emergency services are at the scene. One lane is currently closed and motorists are advised that there may be congestion in the area.”
The road will be fully closed westbound to allow for recovery.