Emergency services called to A19 crash between HGV lorry and car
A HGV lorry and a car have crashed on the A19 during rush hour.
Durham police are currently at the scene of the incident on the northbound carriageway of the A19 between Peterlee and Wingate.
The inside lane is currently blocked.
A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman said: “It is understood a HGV and a car have collided on the northbound carriageway between Peterlee and Wingate.
“Officers are attending.
“The inside lane is currently blocked.”
Drivers are being warned that there is a build up of traffic from lane one being blocked in the crash.
Vehicles are in the process of being recovered from the scene.
The North East Ambulance Service have confirmed that they were not in attendance.