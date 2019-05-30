Driver uninjured following A183 crash where car mounted central barrier

A driver has escaped uninjured after a car mounted the central barrier in a collision on the A183 in Sunderland.

A collision on the A183 Chester Road westbound between Grindon Lane and Hastings Hill roundabouts in Sunderland has now been cleared.

Witnesses say the car had mounted the central barrier.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At 3.05pm today we received a report of a one vehicle collision on Chester Road, Washington.

"It appears a Volkswagen had been travelling westbound when it left the road and collided with a barrier, near the A19 roundabout.

"Emergency services and officers are in attendance and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible to help ease congestion."

The ambulance service was also called to the incident but the driver was not injured and did not require any medical treatment.

The road is now clear and traffic is moving.