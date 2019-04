A driver walked away from a crash unhurt after their car collided with bollards by the side of a busy road.

Police received a report of a one vehicle collision on Sulgrave Road, Washington, where the car had crashed into the posts.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "No one was injured in the incident.

"The car has been recovered and the road remained open."

The crash happened at around 3.55pm officers on Friday.