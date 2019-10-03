Dramatic pictures show car overturned onto roof in crash near Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge
A car has flipped onto its roof on a busy Sunderland road on Thursday, October 3.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash in Sunderland, where a car overturned onto its roof.
No one is believed to have been seriously injured but an ambulance was spotted at the scene.
The incident took place at the junction of A1018 North Bridge Street and Dame Dorothy Street in Sunderland shortly before 10am.
The road closed to enable a clean-up operation which saw the overturned car towed away.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said earlier this morning: “At 9.56am today, police received a report of a collision involving two vehicles on North Bridge Street, Sunderland.
“Emergency services are at the scene, but thankfully, nobody is believed to be seriously injured.
“The road has been temporarily closed as a clean-up operation takes place.”