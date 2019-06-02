Diversion in place as A1231 closed for verge maintenance works

Have your say

The A1231 Sunderland Highway is currently closed for verge maintenance works.

A diversion is currently in place for people travelling eastbound on the A1231.

The road is currently closed between the Nissan Interchange to the A19 roundabout and will remain closed until around 12pm today.

The road was closed for verge maintenance at 5am this morning and is scheduled to remain closed until 12pm.

The diversion takes motorists onto Nissan Way, left onto Cherry Blossom Way, right onto the A1290.

Motorists then follow the A1290 until joining the A19 southbound. Take the next slip road and rejoin the A1231.