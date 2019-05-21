Delays on the East Coast Mainline trains after problems with overhead lines

Passengers using services between the North East and London are facing delays this morning.

LNER and Grand Central have both reported issues with services due to damage to the overhead lines between Retford and Newark North Gate.

LNER has said services have been cancelled or delayed, while Grand Central has said its services from Sunderland to the capital, which pass through Hartlepool, have altered or cancelled.

National Rail Enquiries has said LNER customers can use Northern services between Doncaster, Retford and Sheffield at no extra cost.

It has also reported that from Retford, rail replacement buses are in place at Doncaster, Retford and Newark.

A spokesperson said: "You can find the location of your bus replacement by checking station signs or by searching for your station on our station information pages."

The site can be found via http://twt.lt/a1r3