Delays on Sunderland's A183 following reports car has flipped onto its roof

Motorists have been urged to avoid Chester Road after a collision - as witnesses say a car has flipped onto its roof.

A collision on the A183 Chester Road westbound between Grindon Lane and Hastings Hill roundabouts in Sunderland is causing delays.

Witnesses told the Echo a car has flipped onto its roof. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At 3.05pm today we received a report of a one vehicle collision on Chester Road, Washington.

"It appears a Volkswagen had been travelling westbound when it left the road and collided with a barrier, near the A19 roundabout.

"Emergency services and officers are in attendance and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible to help ease congestion."

The road is partially blocked and traffic is moving slowly in the area due to accident on A183 Chester Road Westbound from Greenwood Road to Sevenoaks Drive (Hastings Hill roundabout).

More to follow.