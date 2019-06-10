Delays on Sunderland Highway after two-vehicle crash in morning rush hour

Motorists faced on the A1231 after an incident involving two vehicles.

One lane was blocked near Barmston, heading eastbound, and drivers were forced to queue on the approach to the scene.

The North East Live Traffic feed confirmed the incident on Twitter and said: “A1231 Sunderland Highway, delays eastbound due to a collision involving two vehicles blocking one lane near Barmston on the approach to the A19 at Hylton Grange.”

The incident was cleared at around 9.50am

