Delays on A19 near Seaham after early-morning crash
Drivers heading up the A19 on Friday, August 9, may face delays after a crash on the road.
By Debra Fox
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 06:41
There are reports of a one-vehicle collision on the main route, which has taken place around half a mile north of the Seaham junction.
One lane on the northbound carriageway is said to be blocked following the incident, in which a single vehicle is thought to have a collided with the central reservation.
Recovery teams are reported to be on their way to the scene.