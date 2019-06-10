One of the main routes into Sunderland is partially blocked due to a two vehicle accident.

Commuters leaving the Nissan site on the A1231 will have a slow journey home due to delays along Sunderland Highway.

At around 4.00pm on Monday (June 10), two vehicles collided and caused tailbacks on A1231 Wessington Way, Eastbound from A19 to Ferryboat Lane.

The usually congested route has seen delays extended to a massive 13-15 minutes for travellers along the road.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.