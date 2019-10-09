'Core' Metro services running following delays caused by power fault
Nexus has confirmed which Metro services will be running following a day of delays.
Nexus was forced to apologise to Metro passengers as they faced major delays on the transport service’s network on Wednesday, October 9.
Tyne and Wear Metro confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday, October 9, that there had been a power fault overnight, which prompted the delays across the service.
Trains could not operate to a full peak service following the issue due to the power fault at Metro’s Gosforth depot.
The service lost power at one entrance to the main line meaning trains headed to an alternative route and they weren’t released fast enough to meet demand during the morning rush hour.
A Nexus spokesman has now confirmed that core services will run as scheduled. He said:
“Metro core services will be running as scheduled this afternoon following this morning’s disruption due to a power supply fault at the west end of train depot.
“We operate 27 trains for the core 12 minute service, and ten more trains are provided for the peak periods in the busiest area between Pelaw and South Gosforth.
“We will be running five of the ten extra peak services we schedule for the busy evening rush hours. Trains will be a bit busier this evening and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused to passengers.
“One of the two entrances into our depot is still unavailable and repairs to the electrical supply equipment are taking place this evening so that both access points are ready for Thursday morning’s services.”