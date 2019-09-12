Collision between car and tractor closes A1 in Northumberland
A collision has closed the A1 in Northumberland.
By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 16:18 pm
Updated 6 minutes ago
Northumbria Police has confirmed officers are at the scene of an accident on the northbound side of the dual carriageway, which has closed the road in both directions.
“We are dealing with a collision involving a car and a tractor on the A1 northbound at the Felton Bypass, Northumberland,” said a statement.
“The road is currently closed in both directions.
“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and a diversion is in place.”