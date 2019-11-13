Collapsed manhole leads to lane closure on A690 as drivers are warned over journey delays

Road bosses have said a lane on the A690 through a city centre will remain shut until tomorrow after a manhole collapsed.

By Fiona Thompson
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 7:57 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 8:16 pm
A photo of the damaged manhole cover, shared by Durham County Council as it warned the lane closure would be in place until tomorrow morning.

Durham County Council has said the restrictions will stay in place on the busy route around Leazes Bowl roundabout after the damage came to light earlier today, Wednesday, November 13.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Please allow extra time for your journey home.”

Photos shared by the council show the damaged cover, which is in the nearside lane as traffic leaves the roundabout and heads towards Gilesgate.

Go North East has said it has worked hard to reduce disruption caused by the problem, with some services facing delays of 25 minutes.

It has asked passengers using and buses using the route to leave extra time for their travel.

The latest traffic news and a live feed from the council's cameras can be found by clicking here.

A lane has been closed off after the damage was spotted. Photo by Durham County Council.
A still from Durham County Council's traffic cameras showing the lane closure on the A690 on the approach to the Leazes Bowl roundabout in Durham.