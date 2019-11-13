A photo of the damaged manhole cover, shared by Durham County Council as it warned the lane closure would be in place until tomorrow morning.

Durham County Council has said the restrictions will stay in place on the busy route around Leazes Bowl roundabout after the damage came to light earlier today, Wednesday, November 13.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Please allow extra time for your journey home.”

Photos shared by the council show the damaged cover, which is in the nearside lane as traffic leaves the roundabout and heads towards Gilesgate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go North East has said it has worked hard to reduce disruption caused by the problem, with some services facing delays of 25 minutes.

It has asked passengers using and buses using the route to leave extra time for their travel.

A lane has been closed off after the damage was spotted. Photo by Durham County Council.