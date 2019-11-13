Collapsed manhole leads to lane closure on A690 as drivers are warned over journey delays
Road bosses have said a lane on the A690 through a city centre will remain shut until tomorrow after a manhole collapsed.
Durham County Council has said the restrictions will stay in place on the busy route around Leazes Bowl roundabout after the damage came to light earlier today, Wednesday, November 13.
A spokesperson for the authority said: “Please allow extra time for your journey home.”
Photos shared by the council show the damaged cover, which is in the nearside lane as traffic leaves the roundabout and heads towards Gilesgate.
Go North East has said it has worked hard to reduce disruption caused by the problem, with some services facing delays of 25 minutes.
It has asked passengers using and buses using the route to leave extra time for their travel.