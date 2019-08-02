Chester Road remains closed as woman in hospital after being hit by a van
A crash is causing delays on one of Sunderland’s busiest roads.
Shortly after 8am today (Friday, August 2), police received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Chester Road, near St Marks Road in Sunderland.
Northumbria Police have said that emergency services attended after it was reported that a 60-year-old woman had been struck by a van.
The road has been closed from Western Hill to Leamington Street.
The pedestrian has been taken to hospital and is said to have suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Srithar Nagarajah, 40, who works at News Line on St Mark's Road witnessed the incident. He said: "After it happened, someone went to her help. Then we saw the ambulance coming and the air ambulance landing and I think they've taken her. Then the police closed off the roads."
North East Live Traffic – which tweets via @NELiveTraffic – has reported police have closed off the A183 Chester Road at East Cleft Road, which is next to the Stumble Inn, due to the crash, while bus routes are finding alternative roads to use in the area.
Go North East has said: “There's no service at the Royal Hospital, The Chesters or University towards Sunderland, and the first stop served from Sunderland will be Dunbar Street.
“This affects services 2, 2A, 39, 78 and 700.”
Stagecoach services 8,16 and x24 are diverted via Durham Road and St Mark’s Road in both directions.
Motorists are facing a diversion up until October on Hylton Road, between Depthford Road and Silksworth Row due to ongoing work.