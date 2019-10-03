Car overturns onto roof in Sunderland crash - emergency services at the scene as officers close A1018
A car has rolled onto its roof on a busy Sunderland road on Thursday, October 3.
Emergency services are at the scene of crash in Sunderland where a car has overturned onto its roof.
No one is believed to be seriously injured but an ambulance remains at the scene.
The incident has taken place at the junction of A1018 North Bridge Street and Dame Dorothy Street in Sunderland shortly before 10am.
The road is currently closed as a clean-up operation begins to remove the overturned car.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9.56am today, police received a report of a collision involving two vehicles on North Bridge Street, Sunderland.
“Emergency services are at the scene, but thankfully, nobody is believed to be seriously injured.
“The road has been temporarily closed as a clean-up operation takes place.”
Pictures from North East Live Traffic show the car on its roof just after 10am.