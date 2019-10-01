Car overturns on bend of busy Sunderland road
A car was left on its roof after overturning on the corner of a busy Sunderland road.
Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) was called to Tunstall Hope Road, which links Leechmere Way and Essen Way, in Tunstall, and Paddock Lane in Silksworth, following reports of a collision earlier today, Tuesday, October 1.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2.55pm today police received a report of a car that had overturned on Tunstall Hope Road, Sunderland.
“It was reported that a blue Citroen C3 had overturned whilst turning a corner.
“The female driver was not seriously injured and no one else was involved.”
NEAS sent a double-crewed ambulance service to the scene following a report a car had rolled over, but found no one required treatment when they arrived just minutes later, with the team leaving the incident at 3.42pm.